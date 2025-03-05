The official synopsis for the new season says: "Sally Lindsay returns to Sainte Victoire as antique dealer and sleuth Jean White in series 4 of The Madame Blanc Mysteries. Following their heartfelt confession at the end of season 3, Jean and her sidekick Dom are quietly navigating a blossoming but secret romance.

"With her growing reputation as a crime-solving expert and her deep knowledge of antiques, Jean teams up with Police Chief Inspector André Caron to unravel a series of mysteries. As more cases emerge and an old friend reappears, will Jean and Dom be able to keep their relationship intact amid the chaos?"

Sally Lindsay as Jean White and Steve Edge as Dom Hayes in The Madame Blanc Mysteries Channel 5

Alongside Lindsay, other central cast members returning for season 4 include Steve Edge, Alex Gaumond, Sue Holderness, Robin Askwith and Sue Vincent, who is also a co-creator of the show with Lindsay.

Meanwhile, we also know Paul Chuckle, Les Dennis and Stephen Bailey are returning to guest star on the show again, while new guests for season 4 include Samantha Power, Charlie Condou, Richard Blackwood, Danny Hatchard, Graeme Hawley, Lorraine Burroughs and Edward MacLiam.

Earlier this year, while attending the Radio Times Covers Party, Lindsay opened up on what fans can expect from the new episodes, teasing a TV first in the premiere.

She said: "We open with two 75-year-old hotties on jet skis flying across the Mediterranean, and then they find a dead body. So, I don't think I've seen that on television before. I hope I haven't.

"And my husband's done an amazing Hawaii Five-0 riff to it. So, that's what I want everyone to start off with. But, actually, the edit's come out really well. We've got some brilliant actors, brilliant friends in it again, so yeah, I'm very proud."

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4 starts 9pm on Thursday 20th March on Channel 5.

