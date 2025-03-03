The show has been created by Peter Craig (Gladiator II, The Batman), who spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com, and revealed how similar fans of the book can expect the story to be when they watch it on screen.

Craig said: "I think they can find it to be pretty different, particularly in the second half of the book.

"I think they're going to find that it leaves the shore entirely, but I think people who read the book will find it interesting because they'll find that a lot of the beginning of the book is absorbed into it, and it's pretty true to it for that section."

Brian Tyree Henry in Dope Thief. Apple TV+

He continued: "And then it takes all of that spirit and extends the crisis of the first half all the way and changes it to the end.

"Whereas in the book, it's resolved halfway through, and then there's a second half that's a reflection and it's kind of a second story that happens. The second story isn't there in this one.

Read more:

"It's just the first story all the way through with a bunch of changes in the back half. Dennis tells me he's happy with that, so I think we're OK.

"I've adapted a lot of authors, and I'm usually pretty careful about making sure they're on board with everything, and he seemed to be on board with everything."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Alongside Henry and Moura, the series also stars Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Nesta Cooper, Amir Arison and Ving Rhames, and it will be made up of eight episodes.

Dope Thief will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday 14th March 2025. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.