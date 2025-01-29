There were of course some plot points left open, so could McDonald & Dodds be making a return in the future?

Gouveia said: "I mean, you never know. There could be other channels that want to do it. I guess it all depends on the budgets people have, because it is a show that people will watch. So of course it could find another home. I think we wouldn't mind having another stab."

Similarly, Watkins added: "Who knows? I mean, one of the things that was the strength of the show was our relationship on screen and off. We're very close and I think that always showed on screen.

'That was one of the unique features of our show, that we genuinely have this great relationship. So if somebody wants to pick us up, then that's what we'd bring."

The news of the beloved crime drama's axe came as a shock to fans, especially seeing as the Bath-based detective drama proved to be popular with viewers.

Speaking about the cancellation and whether they had heard anything prior to the official announcement, Watkins said: "I think it's a hard time for television. The only thing I'll say is that we did hold our own in terms of numbers. That's a complicated picture, which I don't think I should go into.

"So we're very proud of that but no, we didn't have any inkling. You know, it's television. It's a hard time for TV, so we're glad that we got four wonderful series from that show."

And in terms of a message for fans, both stars remain thankful for their loyal viewers.

When asked if she has anything to say to McDonald & Dodds fans, Gouveia replied: "Thank you for watching. I mean, so many people come up to us in the street and just love it, and not just a particular demographic.

"It's been such a family show, so many age groups and people from all around the country – and not just our country, it's still selling all over the world.

"I was once in a tiny village in the mountains of Greece, there was someone that couldn't speak English, but was still typing being like, 'Television'. They remember us. It was a fun run. And just everyone that watched, thank you!"

McDonald & Dodds is available to stream on ITVX.

