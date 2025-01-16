McDonald & Dodds cancelled after 4 seasons on ITV
We've seen the last of the beloved Bath-based detectives.
ITV detective drama McDonald & Dodds, which stars Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia, has been cancelled after four seasons.
Fans had been hoping that a fifth season could follow up on the ending to the most recent season, which saw McDonald seemingly accept her partner's proposal, hinting towards a wedding. However, it seems that is now unlikely to happen.
An ITV spokesperson confirmed news of the cancellation to RadioTimes.com after ratings for the final series didn’t meet the threshold for a recommission.
McDonald & Dodds followed two mismatched detectives solving crimes in Bath, and was shot in the area.
It also starred Claire Skinner, Charlie Chambers and Bhavik C Pankhania, and featured a host of guest stars across its episodes.
This news comes as another ITV crime drama, Vera, has also just bowed out, although that show reached an incredible 12 seasons.
Other crime dramas expected to return to the broadcaster's channels this year include Karen Pirie, which will be back for its second season, Unforgotten, which is heading into its sixth run, and Grace, which is in its fifth season.
Meanwhile, one of McDonald & Dodds's stars, Gouveia, is swapping one detective show for another, as she has just been announced among the list of guest stars set to feature in the 14th season of the BBC's Death in Paradise.
That list also includes the likes of Michelle Greenidge (Kaos), Joy Richardson (Dreamland), Adam James (The Day of the Jackal), David Avery (Gangs of London) and Sofia Oxenham (A Very Royal Scandal).
McDonald & Dodds is available to stream on ITVX.
