The pair, who were supposedly friendly leading up to the broadcast, never spoke again after the 45-minute interview, which unexpectedly became a major national talking point.

Brian and Maggie is now confirmed to be airing on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday 29th and Thursday 30th January 2025.

Subscribers to Channel 4+, which costs £3.99 per month or £39.99 for a year, can stream both episodes right now via the online service, where it has been released today as an 'early access' benefit.

Coogan is a double Academy Award nominee, both for 2013's Philomena, and recently earned a BAFTA nomination for his chilling portrayal of Jimmy Savile in BBC One drama The Reckoning.

Meanwhile, Walter is coming off acclaimed turns in HBO's Succession and Apple TV+ thriller Silo, while she's also known for Downton Abbey and The Crown, where she portrayed Clementine Churchill.

Netflix's royal drama also explored Margaret Thatcher's tumultuous period in 10 Downing Street, with Gillian Anderson earning several awards for her performance as the highly divisive prime minister.

Brian and Maggie comes from screenwriter James Graham, of Sherwood and Brexit: The Uncivil War fame, who outlined the mission statement behind the show in an interview with The Guardian.

He explained: "I hope it asks a big, important question, without inflating the scale of it. This instrument of democracy, the political interview, is in crisis.

"We really need to talk about that, talk about talking, have a conversation about conversations and why they’re not as fulfilling and satisfying and illuminating as they used to be."

