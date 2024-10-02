Channel 4 reveals first-look images of Harriet Walter as Margaret Thatcher in Brian and Margaret
Walter joins Steve Coogan in the series, with the latter playing Brian Walden.
Channel 4 has released a selection of images from its upcoming two-part drama Brian and Margaret, starring Steve Coogan and Harriet Walter.
The Alan Partridge and Succession stars will feature together in the series, playing journalist Brian Walden and Margaret Thatcher respectively.
The drama comes from writer James Graham (Sherwood) and director Stephen Frears (The Regime), and has been based on Rob Burley’s book Why is This Lying B****rd Lying to Me?: Searching for the Truth on Political TV.
The official synopsis for the series says: "1989. When Brian and Margaret came together for their last ever TV interview, little did they know they were about to embark on one of the most famous political exchanges of all time.
"The 45-minute showdown became a national talking point and set in train a series of events that ended with Margaret’s resignation.
"Afterwards, they never spoke again…"
Coogan revealed his involvement in the project earlier this year, while speaking in an interview with British Comedy Guide.
He said at the time: "Brian Walden was the arch, in-depth interviewer in the old days when they had long-form interviews where you'd interviews a politician for 50 minutes; doesn't happen anymore. He was a little later than [David] Frost but he was in the same mould.
"He was ITV's star interviewer, interrogator. And anyway, I'm doing a drama with Harriet Walter as Margaret Thatcher. I start shooting that soon."
The drama, made up of two hour-long episodes, is expected to air in 2025, and follows Coogan's recent roles in projects including The Reckoning and Despicable Me 4, as well as Joker: Folie à Deux, which is being released in UK cinemas this week.
Brian and Margaret will air on Channel 4 next year.
