The drama comes from writer James Graham (Sherwood) and director Stephen Frears (The Regime), and has been based on Rob Burley’s book Why is This Lying B****rd Lying to Me?: Searching for the Truth on Political TV.

The official synopsis for the series says: "1989. When Brian and Margaret came together for their last ever TV interview, little did they know they were about to embark on one of the most famous political exchanges of all time.

Harriet Walter as Margaret Thatcher in Brian and Margaret. Channel 4

"The 45-minute showdown became a national talking point and set in train a series of events that ended with Margaret’s resignation.

More like this

"Afterwards, they never spoke again…"

Coogan revealed his involvement in the project earlier this year, while speaking in an interview with British Comedy Guide.

Emma Sidi as Sue Richardson, Ross Armstrong as John Wakefield, Steve Coogan as Brian Walden and Gurjeet Singh as Vinay Ahmed in Brian and Margaret Channel 4

He said at the time: "Brian Walden was the arch, in-depth interviewer in the old days when they had long-form interviews where you'd interviews a politician for 50 minutes; doesn't happen anymore. He was a little later than [David] Frost but he was in the same mould.

"He was ITV's star interviewer, interrogator. And anyway, I'm doing a drama with Harriet Walter as Margaret Thatcher. I start shooting that soon."

Harriet Walter as Margaret Thatcher in Brian and Margaret Channel 4

The drama, made up of two hour-long episodes, is expected to air in 2025, and follows Coogan's recent roles in projects including The Reckoning and Despicable Me 4, as well as Joker: Folie à Deux, which is being released in UK cinemas this week.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Brian and Margaret will air on Channel 4 next year.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.