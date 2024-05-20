The show sees Alan addressing the issue of mental wellness, going on a quest to understand what’s going on with Britain’s minds and his own.

This will include Alan unpacking what is missing in his life, exploring why the nation is in such a funk, and finding out what it might take to keep a person funk-free.

It has been written by Coogan, Neil Gibbons and Rob Gibbons.

Alan said in a statement: "I’m delighted to follow the Daily Mail’s exclusive coverage of filming and their gallery of paparazzi-style images with my own press release more or less confirming the details they’ve announced. All best, Alan."

Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge. BBC

In the new image, Alan is seen on a farm, wearing a tweed jacket and wellington boots and with filming equipment all around him.

Jon Petrie, BBC director of comedy commissioning, added: "Steve Coogan and Neil and Rob Gibbons have done it again.

"This look into the state of the nation (and Alan’s own psyche) through a unique lens – that of Alan Partridge – promises to further bolster the already iconic repertoire of the most legendary comedy character in the UK.

"This series will firmly cement Alan Partridge as a national treasure."

Coogan last appeared on screen as Alan in This Time with Alan Partridge, a current affairs-style spoof programme which aired for two seasons, in 2019 and 2021.

Meanwhile, he has also hosted podcast series From the Oasthouse, appeared on stage in UK tour Stratagem and released a new memoir, entitled Big Beacon.

And Did Those Feet… with Alan Partridge will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

