Not only that, but it's also been teased as "part Knives Out, part Succession" – so TV fans, listen up.

The premise is a simple – yet very sneaky – one that will see 12 strangers vying for a serious cash prize, but they must be able to persuade and convince as though their lives depend on it.

The series will unfold on a vast estate in the English countryside, where these strangers will come together in order to inherit a chunk of a pretty major fortune, which belonged to a "glamorous benefactor", known as The Deceased.

The Deceased has left video messages for the players from beyond the grave, but in order to release the money from The Inheritance, the contestants must work together to complete challenges.

In a similar premise to The Traitors, the better they execute these challenges, the more money will be released and the bigger their take-home pot will become.

However, there's a twist. As per the synopsis: "The Deceased had a wicked sense of humour and one ruthless condition: to win the game they must persuade all others that only they should be entrusted with the money.

"It’s a game of wit, willpower, persuasion and betrayal, where it’s not about who deserves the money, but who’s willing to outplay, out-charm and out-scheme the competition to claim it."

It's no surprise that Studio Lambert, behind The Traitors UK, has sought to try and replicate the fanfare of the original series in another form.

The most recent third season set a ratings record with its final last month, with 7.4 million viewers watching overnight.

The series has only gone from strength to strength over its three seasons so far, so it's no wonder that other broadcasters are also trying to bring out fresh, new entertainment shows that'll hook audiences.

On the announcement of the new series, Steve Handley, Channel 4’s head of reality & entertainment, said: "The Inheritance isn’t just a battle of strategy, alliances and inevitable betrayals - it’s a cocktail of drama, jeopardy and outright mischief that reality fans love.

"I can’t wait to see how our players handle the challenges, the twists, and a few sneaky surprises."

Tim Harcourt, Studio Lambert’s chief creative officer, also said: "We often work together in life and yet some team members seem to get so much more than others.

"This incredible game - part Knives Out, part Succession - can finally show us why this happens … and what better way to explore the notions of fairness and entitlement than through the delicious prism of a fight over a will."

Finally, Martin Oxley, head of formats & entertainment (UK) and executive producer for GroupM Motion Entertainment, commented: "With The Inheritance, the team at Studio Lambert have devised a truly ingenious new reality game.

"Its stunning backdrop will ring bells for fans of noble stories and stately settings, and alarm bells for those who have had the misfortune of dividing up a family estate.

"We can’t wait to see who can turn the key and unlock their own small fortune from the deceased’s vast wealth."

As of now, an exact release date has not yet been given, but we do know that the 12-part series is set to air later this year.

We're sure it'll only be a matter of time before further first looks, cast and more are revealed – and something tells us this will be another talked-about entertainment series.

The Inheritance will be coming to Channel 4 later this year.

