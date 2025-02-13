Twilight's Taylor Lautner vanished from spotlight to become werewolf hunter in new Amazon series
Lautner is returning to the world of werewolves.
Twilight fans may have wondering just where Taylor Lautner had disappeared to, but it's now been confirmed that in that time, Lautner was simply preparing for his next major project – searching for and fighting werewolves in a brand new series.
That's right, Lautner is returning to the world of werewolves after his career-making stint as Jacob Black in the Twilight Saga films.
Now, Lautner will be fronting new series, Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter, which is currently in production with Amazon MGM Studios.
The official synopsis for the series reads (via Variety): “After wrapping the final Twilight film, Taylor Lautner vanished from the spotlight.
"Fans speculated, tabloids theorised – but the truth is wilder than fiction. Taylor wasn’t just taking a mental health break.
"He was preparing for his real calling … Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter."
It continues: "Playing himself, Taylor is drawn into a secret society of werewolf trackers who need his unique expertise. As he navigates his double life – Hollywood actor by day, supernatural warrior by night – Taylor must wrestle with the ultimate irony: fighting the very creatures that made him famous.
"Between saving the world, reviving his career, and falling in love, he faces the ultimate question – what happens when your biggest role becomes your greatest enemy?”
The new series is created by Daisy Gardner, who also serves as showrunner and is best known for her work on Single Drunk Female, The Goldbergs and Married. She has also written on 30 Rock, Modern Family and South Park.
So, we have a pretty good feeling that this new Taylor Lautner series will be coming to us with a major dose of dry humour.
Lautner will also serve as executive producer on the series, which has been brought to Amazon by Tornante, the independent studio behind BoJack Horseman.
The actor is of course best known for his starring roles in the Twilight films in which he starred as Jacob, the rival love interest to Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen for Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart). In Twilight, Lautner's Jacob is a member of the Quileute tribe, who can also shapeshift into a wolf.
Lautner has also starred in Scream Queens, Cuckoo and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.
