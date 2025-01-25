The ratings, which came from BARB audience figures supplied by overnights.tv and reported by Deadline, were up by 0.5 million on season 2's final, which saw 6.9 million watching overnight.

The show, which is hosted by Claudia Winkleman, has continued to grow its audience year on year as it has increased in popularity.

This was seen at the start of season 3, where the first episode achieved an average audience of 5.1 million viewers, reaching a peak of 5.4 million.

This made that episode the second most-watched instalment of the show ever at the time, only behind the season 2 finale.

The finale saw remaining Traitor Charlotte trying to stay in the game, even as Faithful Francesca gained the Seer power, meaning she knew Charlotte's identity for certain.

While Charlotte was the first to be banished, leaving only Faithfuls, the remaining players were unaware of this, and due to a rule change Leanne, Jake and Alexander were left unsure whether she was even a Traitor to begin with.

Banished players were no longer allowed to reveal their true identity as they left, and this in part led to both Alexander and Francesca being banished, despite the entire group being Faithfuls.

Leanne and Jake subsequently walked away with the cash prize, splitting £94,600 between them.

It is expected that The Traitors will next return with its celebrity season, before a fourth season of the original show returns.

Meanwhile, the first five episodes in the third season of the US version are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

The Traitors will return for a celebrity spin-off and a fourth season, while seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

