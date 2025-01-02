But to get their hands on the prize money, they will have to jump through plenty of hoops, all while avoiding becoming the Traitors' next victim.

Who is Jake from The Traitors?

Age: 28

Job: Project manager

Location: Barrow-in-Furness

Status: Faithful

Jake is a 28-year-old project manager from Barrow-in-Furness who is "very highly opinionated", which could prove beneficial or a hindrance in the game.

"Ever since I was a kid, living at home with mum and dad, when it got to teatime and the TV would be on, even if it was the news, I would debate with a brick wall," he said.

Jake continued: "I love to get my point across. Even if I'm halfway through an argument and I realise I’m in the wrong, I always still double down and think, 'I've gone this far now, I’ve got to prove myself, even though the writing is on the wall!'

"All my mates always say that I'm always biting because I must get my opinions across, I can’t just sit there and just be quiet, I just have to say it as it is. So, I think that will be quite interesting."

Why did Jake apply for The Traitors?

The Traitors is the only TV show Jake has applied for – and it's simply because he really likes it!

He added: "I've always liked the 'guess who’s the murderer' game, so this show is the perfect kind of game for me.

"I think I'll be good at it as well. When you watch it from home, you're only getting half the experience because you know who the Traitors are, but I’ve always said that I'd love to be on the other side of it and be in the castle and get the full experience of not knowing anything and not trusting anyone."

Is Jake from The Traitors on Instagram?

Jake from The Traitors is on Instagram and can be found @jakeyybrown.

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday night and on iPlayer.

