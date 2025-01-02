This season has seen the players hide the truth about their accent and their jobs, with 28-year-old Leanne among those not revealing all about their career, and instead keeping it under wraps.

Leanne entered the iconic castle alongside 21 other contestants, and while she was chosen to be a Faithful, could her tactics in the game help her make it to the final?

As we tune in over the next three weeks to find out, read on for everything you need to know about The Traitors season 3 contestant Leanne.

Who is Leanne from The Traitors?

Leanne. BBC / Studio Lambert

Age: 28

Job: Veteran

Location: Holywell, North Wales

Status: Faithful

Leanne is a 28-year-old former solider from North Wales, who has entered the game with a disguise. She has no intention of telling her fellow players her line of work, and is instead entering as a nail technician.

Leanne has quite the backstory planned too. Explaining her plan further, Leanne said: "I'm going to say I'm a nail technician, and I work in the salon that's down the road from my house. I'm in that salon all the time. I might as well work there, because my sister-in-law owns the salon with her best friend, so I'm always in.

"I know a lot about the salon, I do feel like I'm part of the team anyway and that's how I feel like I'll get away with it."

She continued: "Harry won last year. Obviously, he was a soldier, and he bare-face lied his way to the end. I feel like it would put me at a bit of a disadvantage to divulge my previous job because people are automatically going to assume anyone in the military is smart and strategic."

Why did Leanne apply for The Traitors?

For Leanne, The Traitors "looked like so much fun", and it was after her partner told her she'd be good at it that she decided to apply.

Recalling the story of applying for The Traitors, Leanne said: "I remember we were watching an episode, and she fell asleep on the sofa with the twins, so I obviously had to pause it, because I would have had to end up watching it twice because we can't watch anything without each other.

"And I thought, how funny would it be if I went upstairs, applied, and by the time she woke up from her nap, I could have been like, 'I've just applied to be on The Traitors.' So, I did it. I ran upstairs, and I didn't realise how much was on the application and the video! I was trying to do the video as quietly as I possibly could."

Is Leanne from The Traitors on Instagram?

Yes, Leanne from The Traitors does have Instagram! You can follow her @leannequigleyx.

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday night and on iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.