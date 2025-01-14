With Alan Cumming back at the helm to oversee the ultimate game of treachery, deceit and lies between an all-star cast, there is no better way to beat the January blues.

After the first five episodes drop on iPlayer on Friday 24th January, a new episode will become available every Friday at 6am (beginning on Friday 31st January) thereafter, the day after each episode is broadcast in the US.

Alan Cumming. BBC/Studio Lambert/Peacock/Euan Cherry

This season's US cast includes the likes of Bob the Drag Queen of RuPaul's Drag Race fame, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania alongside Zac Efron's brother Dylan Efron.

Much like the UK series, the contestants descend on the Scottish Highlands for the chance to win up to $250,000, and there will be plenty of drama to go around the roundtable once more.

Read more:

Host Alan Cumming said: "Come friend, come foe, come one, come all. To the highlands to see who lives and who falls. Jokers and fools. Queens and kings. They'll take to the stage on invisible strings."

All episodes of The Traitors US seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.