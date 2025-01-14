The Traitors US season 3 confirms UK release date on BBC iPlayer
There will be plenty of Traitors content to get through January!
While there are a couple of weeks before The Traitors UK comes to an end, there is plenty more backstabbing to look forward to as the third season of the US series is coming to BBC iPlayer!
The BBC has confirmed that after the finale episode airs in the UK, five episodes of The Traitors US will be available to stream on iPlayer.
With Alan Cumming back at the helm to oversee the ultimate game of treachery, deceit and lies between an all-star cast, there is no better way to beat the January blues.
After the first five episodes drop on iPlayer on Friday 24th January, a new episode will become available every Friday at 6am (beginning on Friday 31st January) thereafter, the day after each episode is broadcast in the US.
This season's US cast includes the likes of Bob the Drag Queen of RuPaul's Drag Race fame, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania alongside Zac Efron's brother Dylan Efron.
Much like the UK series, the contestants descend on the Scottish Highlands for the chance to win up to $250,000, and there will be plenty of drama to go around the roundtable once more.
Read more:
- Celebrity Bear Hunt officially confirms cast with Spice Girl, Inbetweeners and Strictly stars
- The Traitors season 3 cast expose a big problem that needs fixing
Host Alan Cumming said: "Come friend, come foe, come one, come all. To the highlands to see who lives and who falls. Jokers and fools. Queens and kings. They'll take to the stage on invisible strings."
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All episodes of The Traitors US seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Entertainment and Factual Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.