Will we see the Faithfuls emerge victorious over the deceptive Traitors like we did in season 1? Or will we have to watch through our fingers as the Traitors play the ultimate game of backstabbing and betrayal like Harry did in season 2 to take home the cash?

Here’s everything you need to know about when The Traitors' season 3 final will take place.

When is The Traitors season 3 final episode?

The BBC has confirmed that the 70-minute finale of The Traitors season 3 will air on Friday 24th January at 8:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

The Traitors will run for 12 episodes in total, having got under way on Wednesday 1st January at 8pm, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Throughout the run, the 22 contestants will be whittled down as the Traitors 'murder' a Faithful player, while the group also 'banishes' someone they believe to be a Traitor via a vote at the dreaded roundtable.

Each episode will also see the contestants attempt to increase their prize pot via a series of challenges which will earn them money, or immunity from the next banishment.

Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors. BBC / Studio Lambert / Euan Cherry

If they play their cards right, the final prize could be up to £120,000 - but if there's a Traitor left in the game at the end, they win the lot.

But that isn't going to stop the show from throwing a few curveballs in to make things trickier for Faithfuls and Traitors alike.

"The new contestants can watch previous series, but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily help them… how can it?" host Winkleman previously teased.

"Every series has a whole new bunch of players, with different minds, and different interpretations of the game. And like any good murder mystery, the plot is always full of twists and turns.

"There’s one twist this year which will hopefully have viewers on the edge of their seat."

The Traitors seasons 1-2 and all episodes so far of season 3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

