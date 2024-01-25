The second season of the reality game show has broken records since its premiere, with the BBC saying the opening episode had an average audience of 6.4 million viewers in the first seven days alone.

There are now just eight contestants left in the competition, and with two of them being Traitors, it brings back memories of 2022, when The Traitors UK first hit screens.

Of course, many fans are aware of who took home the prize fund, but how did it all happen? Read on for a recap on the finale of season 1 of The Traitors.

Who won season 1 of The Traitors?

While for the majority of season 1 it seemed as though Traitor Wilfred Webster was going to nab the huge prize fund, everything changed at the final roundtable - which saw the remaining Faithfuls suspect Wilfred had been working against them.

Over the course of four weeks, 22 strangers set out to earn up to £120,000 as they battled it out through backstabbing and epic missions.

In the end, £101,050 was up for grabs - but who managed to win it all?

As viewers watched the episode play out, the finalists turned on Kieran, which saw him banished from the castle.

But before he left, Kieran said he was giving Hannah Byczkowski, Aaron Evans and Meryl Williams a "parting gift", before showing he had written Wilfred's name on his board.

This led to the remaining Faithfuls suspecting Wilfred was up to no good, and in the end, Wilfred was eventually banished from the castle as he revealed he was a Traitor.

As a result, the massive prize fund was split between Aaron, Hannah and Meryl.

Hannah recently spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com in her brand new video column, Hannah's Traitors Diary.

Chatting about her time on the show, Hannah said: "My game plan was not to look for The Traitors and let somebody else do it. Let somebody else get down and dirty with it, because I was like, 'No, I want to stay in.'

"I was just having too much fun in there, and I kind of realised that if you start looking, the Traitors are just going to murder you, so I said, 'I'll let someone else do it and I'll be friends with everyone and survive until the end.'"

It's only a matter of episodes until viewers find out who the winner of The Traitors season 2 is - will the Faithfuls succeed again, or is it the Traitors' turn?

The Traitors airs Wednesday to Friday on BBC One at 9pm. The Traitors season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

