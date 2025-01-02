The Traitors ratings confirmed as season 3 launch draws huge audience
The season 3 launch was just behind the season 2 finale when it comes to viewership.
It seems that BBC gameshow The Traitors is continuing to grow and grow its audience, with the first episode drawing in a huge number of viewers.
The first episode of season 3 was watched by an average audience of 5.1 million viewers, reaching a peak of 5.4 million. This made the episode the second most-watched instalment of the show ever, only behind the season 2 finale.
Season 3 kicked off with the first episode at 8pm on BBC One on New Year's Day, while the second episode was also made available on BBC iPlayer.
That instalment will air on BBC One tonight (Thursday 2nd January) at 8pm, before episode 3 airs at 9pm on Friday 3rd January.
In the episode, host Claudia Winkleman revealed that this year's finale will operate differently than in previous years.
She explained: "Those who make it to the final will no longer reveal their true identities as they leave. Instead, you will need to rely solely on your instincts as to whether any Traitors are left in the game."
Read more:
- The Traitors' Harry Clark reveals golden rule on how to be the best Traitor
- The Traitors season 3 leaves contestants shocked in “brutal” elimination twist
This year's third season of The Traitors follows not just the previous British runs of the show, but also multiple international versions of the hit competition series. Australian, American and New Zealand versions of the format are all available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
It will also be followed by not just a fourth season, which has already been confirmed, but a new, long-clamoured-for UK celebrity version of the show.
The likes of Alan Carr, Paloma Faith, Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper and Courteney Cox have all been rumoured to be signing up for the celebrity version – but nothing has yet been confirmed when it comes to the line-up.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The Traitors season 3 airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.