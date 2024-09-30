Following a similar pattern to the UK series, the contestants are tasked with being a Faithful or a Traitor and as ever, only one person or a group of people can take home the cash prize.

With mind games to last a lifetime, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Traitors: New Zealand season 1.

The Traitors: New Zealand cast

The full line-up for The Traitors: New Zealand is below.

Anna

Anna. YouTube

Job: Model and influencer

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

Described as "not your typical mummy-blogger", Anna has some serious business behind her and joins The Traitors with an unassuming ease.

Brodie

Brodie. YouTube

Job: Broadcaster

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

Broadcaster turned podcaster, Brodie is known for her energy and her interviewing skills will certainly bring good chat among the contestants.

Brooke

Brooke. YouTube

Job: Entrepreneur

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

Brooke is a natural leader whose charisma and strategic thinking could make him formidable player amongst The Traitors: New Zealand season 1 cast.

Christen

Job: Influencer

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

An advocate for self-acceptance, Christen's influencer skills could certainly add a touch of sway to the game.

Colin

Colin Mathura Jeffree. BBC/South Pacific Pictures & All3Media International

Job: Model

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

Colin is a model and a "self-confessed smiling assassin"- is The Traitors a game made for Colin?

Dan

Dan. YouTube

Job: Professional poker player

Location: Auckland

Status: Traitors

Dan's poker face should come in handy, especially with his "ability to micro read people right down to the hair on their arms".

Dylan

Dylan. YouTube

Job: Writer and filmmaker

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

With a keen eye for conspiracy theories, Dylan brings serious smarts and analytical skills to the game.

Fili

Fili. YouTube

Job: Influencer and IT consultant

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

Fili has a determination and discipline that could give him a competitive edge.

Julia

Job: Former police officer

Location: Hamilton

Status: Faithful

Julia knows a thing or two about fraud and is not to be underestimated by her contestants.

Justine

Justine. YouTube

Job: Comedian

Location: Te Atatū Peninsula

Status: Faithful

Justine will bring her blend of hilarious stealth and years of performing experience, and can spot a fake from a mile away.

Kimberly

Kimberly. YouTube

Job: Psychic

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

Dubbed "New Zealand's most accurate psychic", Kimberly brings observation by the plenty.

Kings

Job: Rapper

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

Kings is no stranger to a TV competition, could The Traitors prove more difficult this time round?

Loryn

Loryn. YouTube

Job: Ballroom dancer

Location: Auckland

Status: Traitor

Loryn is used to "performing with a smile to disarm".

Matt

Matt. YouTube

Job: Radio presenter

Location: Auckland

Status: Traitor

Matt comes to The Traitors lodge with some acting experience that may give him the upper hand.

Mike

Job: Broadcaster

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

With an easy-going nature, Mike may surprise people with a cunning side up his sleeve.

Robbie

Robbie. BC/South Pacific Pictures & All3Media International

Job: Hair stylist

Location: Christchurch

Status: Faithful

Robbie is determined to chat with anyone, but she takes no prisoners.

Sam J

Sam J. YouTube

Job: Gamer

Location: Christchurch

Status: Faithful

As a gamer, Sa J is used to being under pressure.

Sam S

Sam S. YouTube

Job: Comedian

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

Sam is sure to bring humour and loyalty to the game.

Vanda

Vanda. YouTube

Job: Crime writer

Location: Dunedin

Status: Faithful

Crime novelist Vanda has a fierce eye and imagination for all things criminal.

The Traitors: New Zealand begins airing on BBC Three at 8pm.

