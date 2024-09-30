The Traitors: New Zealand cast - Full line-up of contestants
Here are your Faithfuls and Traitors!
The Traitors: New Zealand has made its way to the UK, with all 10 episodes from season 1 now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
In a game that UK viewers know all too well, host Paul Henry welcomes 19 contestant to an isolated lodge to take on the ultimate game of trust and treachery.
Following a similar pattern to the UK series, the contestants are tasked with being a Faithful or a Traitor and as ever, only one person or a group of people can take home the cash prize.
With mind games to last a lifetime, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Traitors: New Zealand season 1.
The Traitors: New Zealand cast
The full line-up for The Traitors: New Zealand is below.
- Anna
- Brodie
- Brooke
- Christen
- Colin
- Dan
- Dylan
- Fili
- Julia
- Justine
- Kimberly
- Kings
- Loryn
- Matt
- Mike
- Robbie
- Sam J
- Sam S
- Vanda
Read more about the confirmed contestants below.
Anna
Job: Model and influencer
Location: Auckland
Status: Faithful
Described as "not your typical mummy-blogger", Anna has some serious business behind her and joins The Traitors with an unassuming ease.
Brodie
Job: Broadcaster
Location: Auckland
Status: Faithful
Broadcaster turned podcaster, Brodie is known for her energy and her interviewing skills will certainly bring good chat among the contestants.
Brooke
Job: Entrepreneur
Location: Auckland
Status: Faithful
Brooke is a natural leader whose charisma and strategic thinking could make him formidable player amongst The Traitors: New Zealand season 1 cast.
Christen
Job: Influencer
Location: Auckland
Status: Faithful
An advocate for self-acceptance, Christen's influencer skills could certainly add a touch of sway to the game.
Colin
Job: Model
Location: Auckland
Status: Faithful
Colin is a model and a "self-confessed smiling assassin"- is The Traitors a game made for Colin?
Dan
Job: Professional poker player
Location: Auckland
Status: Traitors
Dan's poker face should come in handy, especially with his "ability to micro read people right down to the hair on their arms".
Dylan
Job: Writer and filmmaker
Location: Auckland
Status: Faithful
With a keen eye for conspiracy theories, Dylan brings serious smarts and analytical skills to the game.
Fili
Job: Influencer and IT consultant
Location: Auckland
Status: Faithful
Fili has a determination and discipline that could give him a competitive edge.
Julia
Job: Former police officer
Location: Hamilton
Status: Faithful
Julia knows a thing or two about fraud and is not to be underestimated by her contestants.
Justine
Job: Comedian
Location: Te Atatū Peninsula
Status: Faithful
Justine will bring her blend of hilarious stealth and years of performing experience, and can spot a fake from a mile away.
Kimberly
Job: Psychic
Location: Auckland
Status: Faithful
Dubbed "New Zealand's most accurate psychic", Kimberly brings observation by the plenty.
Kings
Job: Rapper
Location: Auckland
Status: Faithful
Kings is no stranger to a TV competition, could The Traitors prove more difficult this time round?
Loryn
Job: Ballroom dancer
Location: Auckland
Status: Traitor
Loryn is used to "performing with a smile to disarm".
Matt
Job: Radio presenter
Location: Auckland
Status: Traitor
Matt comes to The Traitors lodge with some acting experience that may give him the upper hand.
Mike
Job: Broadcaster
Location: Auckland
Status: Faithful
With an easy-going nature, Mike may surprise people with a cunning side up his sleeve.
Robbie
Job: Hair stylist
Location: Christchurch
Status: Faithful
Robbie is determined to chat with anyone, but she takes no prisoners.
Sam J
Job: Gamer
Location: Christchurch
Status: Faithful
As a gamer, Sa J is used to being under pressure.
Sam S
Job: Comedian
Location: Auckland
Status: Faithful
Sam is sure to bring humour and loyalty to the game.
Vanda
Job: Crime writer
Location: Dunedin
Status: Faithful
Crime novelist Vanda has a fierce eye and imagination for all things criminal.
The Traitors: New Zealand begins airing on BBC Three at 8pm.
