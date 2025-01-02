After choosing Armani, Minah and Linda as the Traitors, Winkleman delivered one more twist to the players.

Explaining how to win the game, the host added: "But winning the money is going to require even more smarts than ever this year. Listen carefully.

"Those who make it to the final will no longer reveal their true identities as they leave. Instead, you will need to rely solely on your instincts as to whether any Traitors are left in the game."

Claudia Winkleman. BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridg

This led to some confused looks amongst the group, with Winkleman leaving the players to let the news sink in.

In the previous two seasons, the game can only end when the players have voted to end the game if they believe there are no more Traitors left.

Once all the players have voted to end the game, no more voting takes place and the remaining prize pot will go to either the Traitors or the Faithfuls - but they won't know who is who!

Harry Clark, RadioTimes.com's official Traitors commentator and reigning champ, dished his thoughts on the twist.

He exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "It's driving me mad! They've made it easier for Traitors to win. The reason why this has got on my back so much is because in my series you had to reveal if you were a Traitor or a Faithful. That meant people knew that there was still a Traitor in the game.

"So if there's five of you at the end, everyone knows that one of them five has to be a Traitor, so you can just keep going and keep throwing the fire pit until you get the one Traitor at least. There may be two, there may be three, but there has to be one."

However the final will end, we can't wait to see it all unfold!

