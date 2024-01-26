Heading into the final are Traitors Harry and Andrew along with Faithfuls Jaz, Evie and Mollie.

Following one last challenge, the contestants will take on one last roundtable, where they'll decide who they want to banish.

But the game won't end there, with the remaining players getting the opportunity to keep voting until they're completely satisfied with who is left in the game.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Traitors final and how to end the game.

How does The Traitors end? Rules explained

During The Traitors final, there's one more roundtable, where one more player can be voted off.

Following the roundtable, the remaining players will then head out into the garden, where they'll get to decide if they want to end the game or keep on playing.

This decision will be made by the contestants, who must throw a ceremonial pouch into a fire to show whether they have voted to end the game or not.

The game will only end when all players have voted to end the game if they believe there are no more Traitors left.

Once all players have voted to end the game, there will be no more voting and the prize pot will go to the remaining Traitors or Faithfuls.

If no Traitors are left in the game, all remaining Faithfuls will split the money. However, if at least one Traitor is left in the game, they will take all the money.

The Traitors season 2 finale airs on Friday 26th January at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

