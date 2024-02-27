According to insiders, Friends star Courteney Cox, who is also pals with Claudia Winkleman, is being lined up after previously appearing in a sketch for the show.

If true, the actress could join 21 other celebrity players to take on the ultimate game of trust and deceit, with bosses said to be hoping for more of Claudia's A-list friends to sign up.

Claudia herself has revealed the celebrities she'd like to have on the show, saying: "Victoria Coren Mitchell so I can cuddle her – I know her, that sounds weird – Adam Woodyatt, always. Andrew Garfield and I'll have Stephen Fry as well."

But, who else could be taking part?

While we'll have to wait for the BBC to confirm if the celebrity version will be going ahead, lots of rumours have been swirling about a celebrity cast.

Read on for everything we know so far.

Celebrity Traitors rumoured line-up

The contestants rumoured for a potential Celebrity Traitors so far is below:

Courteney Cox

Rebekah Vardy

Coleen Rooney

Alison Hammond

Gary Lineker

Rylan Clark

Matt Hancock

Courteney Cox

Age: 59

Job: Actress

Instagram: @courteneycoxofficial

Friends star Courteney Cox is the first celebrity reported to have signed up for Celebrity Traitors.

“The fact the producers have a star from Friends in their sights shows the kind of calibre of famous faces Celebrity Traitors is aiming for," an insider told The Sun.

Courteney Cox and Claudia Winkleman for The Traitors. BBC

Last year, Courteney took part in a sketch to encourage potential contestants for The Traitors season 2. In the tongue-in-cheek video, Claudia could be see standing in front of Courteney, whose identity was hidden by one of the show's iconic green cloaks.

In the clip, Claudia said: "So I have some news — The Traitors series 2 is coming. Would you like to get involved? I might see you in the castle."

Courteney then pulled down her hood and asked: "Claudia, can I please do it?"

To which the host replied: "I've said this to you before, it's no. You cannot apply if you're a celebrity or one as famous as this one. Now, off you go."

Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy.

Age: 42

Job: Media personality

Instagram: @beckyvardy

Wagatha Christie rivals Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney are reportedly being eyed up for Celebrity Traitors.

"Bosses want big names as the show is getting big viewing figures, and they know they'll have plenty to choose from as The Traitors has huge fans within the showbiz world," a source previously told The Sun.

Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney. Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Age: 37

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @coleen_rooney

Following her public court battle with Rebekah Vardy, The Sun claims that TV bosses think Coleen could be a great addition for Celebrity Traitors.

Coleen is also a household name, having been married to former England footballer Wayne Rooney since 2008.

"They want stars who are likely to be great game-players and who have great survival skills, the ability to double-cross or a way of sniffing out a back-stabber," an insider said.

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Age: 49

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @alisonhammond55

Everyone's favourite TV queen Alison Hammond has also been rumoured to take part in a celebrity version of the BBC One show.

Hammond found fame when she competed in the third season of Big Brother in 2002. She might have been the second housemate to get evicted, but went on to become a TV regular.

She now co-hosts The Great British Bake Off alongside Noel Fielding and often appears as a host on This Morning.

Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Age: 63

Job: TV broadcaster and former footballer

Instagram: @garylineker

Match of the Day host and former footballer Gary Lineker is amongst the celebs rumoured for the BBC show.

Lineker played for Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Barcelona, and scored 48 goals for the England national team.

Rylan Clark

Rylan Clark. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Age: 35

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @rylan

TV personality and presenter Rylan Clark has been tipped to take on The Traitors if a celebrity version goes ahead, and RadioTimes.com columnist and season 1 winner Hannah Byczkowski is all for it!

"I'd like to see Rylan on it if there is one. Gemma Collins – if she's not on The Traitors, I don't know what I'll do. Gemma Collins needs to be on The Traitors... and who else would I like to see on The Traitors?" she said when asked who she thought would make a great celebrity player.

Rylan rose to fame in 2012 when he appeared on The X Factor, finishing in fifth place. The year after, he appeared on season 11 of Celebrity Big Brother, which he won, and has since gone on to host the likes of Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, Ready Steady Cook and Hot Mess Summer.

Matt Hancock

Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Age: 45

Job: Politician

Instagram: @matthancockmp

Reality TV shows love a former politician these days, and Celebrity Traitors could be following this trend by signing former health secretary Matt Hancock if the speculation is true.

Hancock has done a fair bit of reality TV, including I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, so he could be a contender.

The Traitors is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

