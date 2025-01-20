Further details, including rounds and prize money, are yet to be unveiled, but a not-for-TV pilot episode is expected to be filmed in Salford's MediaCity at the end of the month, with casting company SRO currently seeking contestants and audience members.

If you are interested in attending the filming of Wisdom of the Crowd, visit their website here for details on how to apply for tickets.

RadioTimes.com approached the BBC for clarification on reports of this pilot commission, but it declined to comment.

Magnum Media will be looking to replicate the success of ITV1's The 1% Club, which enlisted another well-known comedian for a high-concept game show that became its biggest success to date.

Thus far, The 1% Club has won two National Television Awards for Quiz Game Show and a BAFTA nomination for presenter Lee Mack, while it has also spawned international versions in the US, France, Germany and Australia, to name only a few.

For Bishop, it marks a fresh foray into presenting after taking a rare acting gig on Doctor Who season 13 (aka Flux). The Liverpudlian is, of course, best known for his stand-up career, which has spanned the last 25 years.

While we wait for word on whether Wisdom of the Crowd will be picked up to a full series, quiz show fans can look forward to more from The 1% Club, which is expected to air 18 new episodes this year as it embarks on its fourth season.

On the show's renewal, Mack said: "Let's be honest, the fact that I haven’t accidentally given a hundred grand to the wrong person or read out the answer instead of the question is as much a surprise to me as it is to everyone else.

"I'm really delighted that ITV is risking me steering this ship once again. I can't wait to discover more of the nation’s brainboxes."

The 1% Club is available to stream on ITVX.

