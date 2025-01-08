This was seen for the first time in season 1, which saw two players return to the game once after forfeiting their place in the first episode.

Now, Alexander is back in the game and ready to do everything he can to win the prize pot that one, or some, lucky winners will get their hands on at the end of the episode.

So, for now, read on for everything you need to know about Alexander as he enters The Traitors once more.

Who is Alexander from The Traitors?

Alexander on The Traitors. BBC/Studio Lambert

Age: 38

Job: Former British diplomat

Location: London

Alexander is a 38-year-old former British diplomat with the ability to get on with a wide range of people, something he believes will help him in the game.

He explained: "I've lived around the world, working with everyone from victims of attacks or natural disasters, local tribes, schoolchildren, politicians and briefly royalty.

"I’m meant to build relationships for a living, so I’d like to think I have a good radar for who I can trust! Either way, I’m looking forward to meeting some people with interesting backgrounds in the castle."

What happened to Alexander on The Traitors?

Alexander originally appeared in the first episode of The Traitors season 3, before he sacrificed his position in the game in a bid to help the players win up to £10,000 in their first mini-mission of the game.

In a twist that no one saw coming, one player in each carriage of the train headed to the castle had to leave, as only 22 players could begin the game.

In the end, Jack, Alexander and Fozia all left their respective carriages, thus forfeiting their place in the competition. But not all was as it seemed, as Alexander returned to the game the following week.

Why did Alexander apply for The Traitors?

Alexander loves to do new things and "always takes opportunities" where he can. For example, he recently finished visiting 15 of London's disused underground stations, as well as going down the sewers on a visit to Bologna.

He continued: "I went to Murmansk a couple of years ago to see the world's northernmost McDonald's and nuclear icebreaker. I've lived around the world in different countries. I hope this will be something I’ll enjoy….and if not, it’ll be something new!

"Secondly, I think it would be fun to bring my diplomatic skills to the game – a diplomat is meant to win people over and be good at influencing and negotiating!"

Is Alexander from The Traitors on Instagram?

At the time of reporting, Alexander has a private Instagram.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Traitors continues Wednesdays to Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.