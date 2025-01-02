However, one player, Francesca, managed to evade the Traitors' wrath and any suspicion from her fellow Faithfuls. But only time will tell if she manages to make it further in the game.

But in the meantime, let's get to know more about Francesca. Scroll down to find out more!

Who is Francesca from The Traitors?

Francesca. BBC / Studio Lambert

Age: 44

Job: Interior designer

Location: East Sussex

Status: Faithful

Francesca is a 44-year-old interior designer from East Sussex who over the years has become a "very good judge of character" after training as an actress before setting up her own interior design business without training.

"I've developed these skills through times of being a single mum, as well as having to work with large groups of people and deal with clients across the commercial, private and residential sector who vary quite a lot," Francesca explained.

She added: "I think sometimes people think I'm a ditzy blonde, and that I just make things look pretty. But what I do involves a lot of engineering and architecture. Sometimes people assume I’m one thing but actually there are different layers, and I like to surprise people."

Why did Francesca apply for The Traitors?

Francesca applied for The Traitors after she watched season 2 and thought she could do it and be good.

She continued: "I've got four sons, and I think they just see me as mum, and that I do interior design - I don't think they even realise what that involves. I believe they literally think I just plump cushions and hang some curtains.

"I also entered the competition on a personal level, which was [that] I really wanted to challenge myself. I suppose part of me wants to show my sons that anything's possible."

Is Francesca from The Traitors on Instagram?

Yes, you can follow Francesca from The Traitors on Instagram @francescarowanplowden. She has over 16,000 followers and often shares snapshots of her interior design business across her profile.

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday night and on iPlayer.

