Host Claudia Winkleman previously teased that a big twist was coming to the game in the first of the final three episodes. She revealed: "One of you will win an extraordinary power that could turn the entire game on its head."

Fans immediately caught on to a hint that was given in a previous episode, when a book titled The Seer was shown.

In tonight's episode (23rd January), Winkleman confirmed this to be the case and chose one player to become even more important than ever before.

Read on below to find out who was chosen to be The Seer and the rules they must adhere to in the game.

What is The Seer?

The Traitors season 3. BBC/Studio Lambert

The Seer takes place more commonly in a game called Werewolf – which some may also know as Mafia.

The game is split into two parts. In the first part, the players assigned as the killers are free to murder anyone they choose.

In the second part, the surviving players try to figure out who was responsible for the murders and vote for the person they believe is working against them.

While this is awfully similar in concept to The Traitors, there is one key player that has yet to be introduced – The Seer.

The Seer is a player who selects a player to investigate, and the game moderator reveals whether the chosen player is a killer or not.

However, the Seer can either choose to keep the information a secret or reveal themselves as the Seer.

As explained by Winkleman: "Whoever banks the most gold individually will gain a power more valuable than we have ever seen. They will become the Seer. The Seer has the power to know one other player's true identity. The Seer will invite one player this evening to a private face-to-face meeting. That player that they have chosen will have no choice and must reveal if they are a Faithful or a Traitor. This power could turn the entire game on its head."

Who is The Seer in The Traitors season 3?

Francesca. BBC / Studio Lambert

After banking the most money in the mission, Francesca was chosen to be The Seer.

In response to their new role, Francesca said: "Here I am, in the final five, and I've suddenly got this magic power to see through the game. There must be another Traitor. I've just got to think so clearly about how I figure it out."

The Traitors continues Wednesdays to Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

