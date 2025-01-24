As part of the final five to reach the anticipated finale, Alexander spoke to the BBC, and when asked about whether he'd learnt anything about himself through the experience, he said: "I think that my face is way more leaky than even I thought! It turned out it's even worse.

"I've always struggled to be somebody who shows their emotions, not least because when my brother died, it was so overwhelming, so deeply emotional, that I just I struggled to go back there.

"I try to shut all that off, and I always think that if I make the best choices, I can avoid ever having to feel like that again."

Leanne, Jake, Alexander, Charlotte and Francesca. BBC/Studio Lambert

He added: "I think the game has really taught me of the importance of being vulnerable.

"I think that's something I learnt over the course of the game, that being messy and human and vulnerable is how you actually connect with people, and it's something I'll try to do more of."

Alexander had previously opened up about the tragic loss of his younger brother when the contestants had an intimate dinner party and shared what they would use the prize money for, if they should win.

Alexander shared that his brother, who had a global developmental delay and autism, had died aged 17 and when Alexander was 24. Alexander said in the episode: "He looked up to me and thought I was great, I miss that a lot."

He admitted that he'd give some of the prize money to the summer camp that his brother used to go to, saying: "I'd love to put some money their way to keep it going because it gives parents a break."

Speaking about his parents, Alexander added: "For them to get a break, for even a week. A year looking after someone with special needs can be a challenging job.

"I thought it was just a brilliant thing for my brother and a brilliant thing for my family. I'd love to keep that kind of thing going."

As of now, it's all to play for in the final episode, with Charlotte being the last remaining Traitor.

But her plan could quickly come undone as Francesca was given the power of being the Seer, thus meaning she could reveal the true identity of one player.

In a twist that not many saw coming, Francesca decided to choose Charlotte and uncover her identity, assuming that she'd be able to confirm her identity as a Faithful – but boy, is she in for a surprise.

How Frankie will use the information and how Charlotte will respond remains to be seen, but one thing's for certain – we're definitely in for quite the finale.

The Traitors finale airs on Friday 24th January at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

