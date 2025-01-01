After just a day of getting to know each other, Claudia Winkleman chose her Traitors, and the remaining Faithfuls got to work trying to figure out who they are before they're "murdered".

Those Traitors included Minah, Armani and Linda – who claimed their first victim, and suspicions over who could be behind the "murder" were already at a fever pitch.

Now the eliminations will be coming thick and fast as the gang scramble to keep themselves in the game and a step closer to that all-important cash prize.

So who hasn't made it out alive in the ultimate whodunnit game of treachery?

Here's who's been eliminated from the game so far and how...

Who has been murdered or banished from The Traitors series 3 so far?

Yin – 'Murdered' in episode 1

Status: Faithful

Yin's time in the castle was up after the Traitors made the decision to 'murder' Yin, with her intelligence playing a key factor in their reasoning.

As Yin found out her verdict, she said: "My God that was fast! I had this whole narrative planned. This is chapter one but really this is the end, but I have enjoyed every demi, semi quaver of this experience so far, as short as it has been.

"It's like a mayfly or a lunar moth which is a famous moth that lives for only day but shines very brightly and then is extinguished for evermore."

Fozia

Status: N/A

Following the shocking twist that one person from each carriage had to leave in order for 22 contestants to make it to the castle, 50-year-old Fozia decided to sacrifice herself.

After her decision, she admitted it's something she would do on the outside world for people who knew her.

Jack

Status: N/A

Jack was quite a big character in his five minutes of air time, and he also made the decision to be the person to leave his carriage following Claudia's announcement.

Alexander

Status: N/A

Despite Alexander not wholly wanting to leave the carriage, after suggesting he wouldn't mind, the 38-year-old became the third contestant to exit the carriage and leave The Traitors.

