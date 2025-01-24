Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus are producing alongside Jim Henson's daughter and film producer Lisa Henson, while her brother and chairman of The Jim Henson Company, Brian Henson, is executive producing.

Originally, The Exorcism of Emily Rose director Scott Derrickson was attached to direct the sequel, but he admitted the film was "a tough nut to crack" and apparently exited after that, according to Variety.

Labyrinth – David Bowie as Jareth. Sony Pictures Televsion

Eggers has recently been the talk of the film world after his success with Nosferatu, a remake of FW Murnau's legendary 1922 silent film.

So, it's safe to say that Eggers isn't afraid of a cinematic challenge or putting a spin on a beloved film.

Even so, fans haven't wasted any time in sharing their opinions on the news of Eggers helming a Labyrinth sequel.

The original film saw David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly take on the lead roles as Jareth, the Goblin King, and 16-year-old Sarah respectively.

The film saw Sarah (Connelly) having to journey through a maze in order to save her younger brother Toby from the Goblin King, but Jareth only promises Toby's safe return if Sarah can solve his labyrinth in less than 13 hours.

And it's a film that many think shouldn't be touched, it seems. While some fans admit that they're "cautiously optimistic", others have branded the news of Eggers producing a sequel as "sacrilegious".

One fan took to X and wrote of the news: "This is genuinely so wrong, no matter how much I enjoy Robert Eggers. There are some films that should be left completely untouched and this is absolutely one of them.

"You simply cannot make a sequel to the Labyrinth without Jim or Bowie. Sacrilegious dare i say?"

Similarly, another fan wrote: "(As much as i like eggers) LABYRINTH DOES NOT NEED A SEQUEL LEAVE IT ALONE!!!!!!! The original is so charming and perfect a sequel just wouldn't work these days (or ever)."

The lack of the late David Bowie is a significant point of contention for many fans as well, with another writing: "I like Eggers. But you can't do a sequel to Labyrinth without David Bowie anymore than you can do another Beetlejuice without Michael Keaton.

"Bowie WAS That movie. You'd feel his absence if they made a sequel, it would never be able to live up to the legend that was Bowie."

However, some remain hopeful that Eggers has the ability to pull of a Labyrinth sequel. One X user wrote: "I know people are bashing the idea, and it's understandable, but I'd be very curious to see what a Robert Eggers Labyrinth film would be like.

"It doesn't necessarily seem like it'd be in his wheelhouse, but I have faith he could pull it off."

As of now, no plot details for the Labyrinth sequel have been revealed, but it seems as though Eggers certainly has his hands full with movie-making.

It was only announced this week that Eggers will also be releasing his next horror project, Werwulf, in time for Christmas 2026.

