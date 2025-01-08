As was reported by The Sun, Dyer said: "I can’t talk too much about it. It’s a really mad concept. I’m trying to push myself now that I’m known as sort of Marlon Brando in the acting world because of Rivals, you know.

"Even though I’ve been acting for so long anyway, this is something that is going to be a real test for me. But I had to have a very, very in-depth medical for insurance reasons."

Danny Dyer. Jeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

He continued: "I’m the only one in this film. It’s only one character. Just me.

"I won’t go too into it, but it’s a bit like Phone Booth with Colin Farrell. It’s quite a clever idea. And because I’m the only actor, I had two doctors waiting at my door."

Dyer was praised for his role as Freddie Jones in Rivals, but has said that he found a lot of the comments made about his performance to be "backhanded".

He said: "Some people were alluding to the fact that, you know, I'm the one that sort of come out of it, really, in a way, going, 'Oh God, he's a really good actor.'

"I'm getting this backhanded sort of, you know, from these big broadsheets going, 'Oh no.' Actually, there's a headline that went, 'The biggest plot twist about Rivals is that Danny Dyer can act.'

"In a way, I'm going, 'Oh, thanks for the compliment,' at the same time going, 'Well, f**k off!'"

