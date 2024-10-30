Keira Knightley and Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire thrill in Black Doves trailer

The trailer introduces us to Knightley’s Helen Webb, a spy who has been passing on the secrets of her politician husband, played by Andrew Buchan, to the shadowy Black Doves organisation.

One of the most highly anticipated Netflix shows of the year , Black Doves , has just released its first trailer, giving us our first sense of the Christmas-set Keira Knightley spy thriller.

When her secret lover Jason, played by Andrew Koji, is assassinated, Sarah Lancashire’s Reed, Helen’s spymaster, tells her she may have been compromised.

We then see Helen being attacked by assailants, but saved by her old friend Sam, played by Ben Whishaw, who was sent by Reed to keep her safe.

Helen then makes Sam promise to keep her alive and keep her family safe, so she has time to find out who killed Jason and take her revenge on them.

What follows is plenty of action, thrills and gunshots, as Helen seeks bloody vengeance. You can watch the full trailer here.

The trailer also includes a newly announced cast member, Paapa Essiedu, who previously worked with the show’s writer, Joe Barton, on time-travel thriller The Lazarus Project.

As has previously been announced, also starring in the series are Adeel Akhtar, Tracey Ullman, Finn Bennett, Luther Ford, Kathryn Hunter, Sam Troughton, Ella Lily Hyland, Adam Silver, Ken Nwosu, Gabrielle Creevy and Omari Douglas.

In a show of the streamer’s confidence in the series, it has already been renewed for a second season, with the news being announced during the Edinburgh TV Festival earlier this year.

As well as The Lazarus Project, the show’s writer Barton has previously worked on series including Giri/Haji and The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, while he is also writing an upcoming direct sequel to 2008 film Cloverfield.

Black Doves is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 5th December 2024 – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

