The series stars Keira Knightley as the “quick-witted” and “down-to-earth” Helen Webb, who is both a “dedicated wife and mother” and a professional spy, working under an experienced handler played by Sarah Lancashire.

Netflix has dropped the first images from Joe Barton’s upcoming thriller Black Doves , which is landing on the streaming service in time for Christmas.

The synopsis reads: “For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organisation she works for: the Black Doves.

“When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe.”

Here’s a first look at the two of them in action – including a blood-soaked Helen.

Netflix

The description continues: “Together, Helen and Sam set off on a mission to investigate who killed Jason and why, leading them to uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy linking the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.”

Black Doves is now confirmed to be launching on Netflix on Thursday 5th December 2024. Check out a teaser clip introducing the show’s key players below:

In addition to its star-studded cast, Black Doves is also generating hype due to creator Barton, whose past television projects Giri/Haji, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, and The Lazarus Project have earned critical acclaim.

And while Barton’s fans have recently endured the cancellation of the latter two shows, they can rest assured that Black Doves has already been renewed for a second season – a major sign of confidence from Netflix.

Below, you can take a closer look at Lancashire as the mysterious Reed; her most prominent new role since parting ways with Catherine Cawood in last year’s celebrated Happy Valley season 3.

Netflix

The Black Doves cast also includes Andrew Buchan (Carnival Row), Adeel Akhtar (Fool Me Once), Tracey Ullman (Mrs America), Finn Bennett (True Detective: Night Country), Ella Lily Hyland (Fifteen Love) and Omari Douglas (It’s a Sin), among others.

Black Doves is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 5th December 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement MPU article

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.