The drama has a secret organisation, professional spies, suave assassins and conspiracies threatening to come to light – what more could you want from a TV show?

And better yet, we've now got our first look at the drama after Netflix revealed some first look images of Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw's characters, which look very moody indeed.

Led by Knightley (who also serves as an executive producer on the series) as Helen Webb, the series follows Helen after she has to deal with the murder of her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji). She soon finds out that his assassination is connected to a wider international plot but her mission also brings up questions of morality in the process.

More like this

With a cast that also boasts the likes of Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley), drama fans are in for a treat with this one. But when can we expect the series to be released? Read on for everything we know so far about Black Doves.

A release date for Black Doves has not yet been confirmed but we do know that the series will be arriving on Netflix in 2024, as revealed in Netflix's series and films preview video of the year.

While an exact release date has not been revealed, the series will be set against the backdrop of Christmas in London so it could be a possibility that we could be looking at a release that ties in with the time of year depicted.

For that reason, a potential release date could be late 2024, but we'll be sure to update you as we know more!

Black Doves cast

Ben Whishaw as Sam Young in Black Doves. Netflix

The series is being led by Keira Knightley as Helen Webb, with the actress known for her roles in films like Pirates of the Caribbean and Love Actually. More recently, she has been seen in Disney Plus's Boston Strangler.

Aside from Knightley, the cast also includes Ben Whishaw (This Is Going To Hurt) as Sam Young, who has been described as a "a suave, Champagne-drinking assassin" who returns to a version of London that seems to have moved on without him but is tasked with protecting Helen.

Happy Valley fans will also be pleased to know that Sarah Lancashire will star in the series as Helen's enigmatic spymaster, Reed.

The confirmed cast list for Black Doves is as follows:

Keira Knightley as Helen Webb

Ben Whishaw as Sam Young

Sarah Lancashire as Reed

Andrew Koji as Jason

Andrew Buchan

Kathryn Hunter

Sam Troughton

Ella Lily Hyland

Adam Silver

Ken Nwosu

Gabrielle Creevy

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What will Black Doves be about?

The series comes from The Lazarus Project creator Joe Barton, who is also known for series like Giri/Haji and The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself. So, we know from Barton's previous work that Black Doves is set to be a drama full of twists.

The new series will be set against the backdrop of London at Christmas and has been described as a "sharp, action-filled and heartfelt story of friendship and sacrifice".

The official synopsis reads: "[Black Doves] follows Helen Webb, a quick-witted, down to earth, dedicated wife and mother — and professional spy.

"For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organisation she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Sarah Lancashire) calls in Helen’s old friend to keep her safe."

The synopsis continues: "Sam Young is a suave, Champagne-drinking assassin. But having been out of the game since a failed job with disastrous consequences, he’s come home to a London that has moved on without him. As his past threatens to catch up with him, his task is to protect Helen as she investigates who killed Jason and why.

"Together, they set off on a mission that will lead them to uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy. One that links the murky underworld of London to a looming geopolitical crisis - and leads them to question the cost of the moral choices they’ve made."

New on Netflix in February 2024

Is there a trailer for Black Doves?

Not yet! But we do get a glimpse of Knightley, Lancashire and Whishaw's characters in Netflix's 2024 preview.

In the brief clip (which you can see at 0:58), Knightley's Webb asks Lancashire's Reed about the job and if she'd be in danger, to which Reed replies "Yes" very matter-of-factly, followed by a quick sneak peek at Whishaw's Sam who is preparing his gun.

You can watch the clip below.

Black Doves will arrive in 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.