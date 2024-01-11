"Thanks to their beautiful work over two seasons of this heartful, sensual, and inspiring show, we can forever celebrate the incredible legacy of Julia Child," the statement continued.

The series – which aired on Sky Atlantic in the UK – debuted in March 2022 before returning for a second outing last November, with both seasons receiving acclaim from critics despite relatively low viewing figures.

Sarah Lancashire. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

It explored the life of the titular chef, who was seen as a pioneer of bringing French cooking to the US thanks to her book Mastering the Art of French Cooking and the hugely popular TV series The French Chef.

Alongside Lancashire, the series also starred Frasier's David Hyde Pierce as Julia's husband and former diplomat Paul Cushing Child, Cheers star Bebe Neuwirth as her close friend and confidant Avis DeVoto and Fantastic Beasts actor Fiona Glascott as her editor Judith Jones.

Child had previously been played by Meryl Streep in Nora Ephron's film Julie & Julia, which was released in 2009 and saw the legendary actress nominated for an Oscar.

