Asked how Calder helps Tosh deal with her conflict between the professional and personal in the case, Jensen said: "Tosh has an emotional pull towards this particular case which compromises her a little bit.

"She's trying to be very professional about it but I think that Calder can see that she might be being pulled in all directions. With this she [Calder] has said 'you've got to trust your own instincts and believe in yourself' and I think she kind of bolsters Tosh a little bit."

DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) and DI Tosh McIntosh (Alison O'Donnell) in Shetland. ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson

She continued: "Part of Calder's frustration with Tosh in the past was that she didn't believe in herself but, this year, in Calder’s own way, she has given Tosh the confidence to believe in her own decisions."

O'Donnell herself previously explained how Tosh herself feels about the investigation, saying: "Tosh has an unshakeable integrity. She's always going to do the right thing by the investigation, which may not always sit well with her friends.

"Everyone is feeling compromised, stressed and mistrustful, and these friendships are going to be tested. In an investigation like this, every stone must be unturned and a lot of secrets are going to come out.

"But for Tosh, this collateral damage is unavoidable. She feels the discomfort of it, but her primary goal always is to unearth the truth and get justice, however that may look."

Alongside Jensen and O'Donnell, the likes of Steven Robertson, Lewis Howden and Anne Kidd will also be returning for the new season of Shetland, while guest stars include Ian Hart, Vincent Regan, Ross Anderson, Macleod Stephen and Robert Jack.

Shetland returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 6th November.

