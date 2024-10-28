Her introduction went down well with viewers last year, and she'll return to front another season of the drama early next month, but Jensen has teased that she'll be looking for something more light-hearted for her next gig.

"The viewing figures for my first season were strong, so two further series were commissioned, [seasons] 9 and 10, which was very reassuring," she said in the latest issue of Radio Times.

"But I’ll probably want to do some comedy next, just to find my clown again."

Jensen explained that she enjoys taking on dramatic roles, but considers her more comical characters to be what put her "on the map" as a performer.

She continued: "I'm known predominantly for comedy – Extras, Ugly Betty, Nativity and After Life put me on the map – but I always enjoy serious drama like Mayflies. The Shetland call came out of the blue and it was a no-brainer for me.

"I'm sure there are still plenty of die-hard DI Perez fans out there [as played by Douglas Henshall], but I came to the show fresh as I didn’t watch it until I was about to be in it!"

Shetland season 9 picks up with Ruth having settled in to her new life, only to have that security shaken when a friend of her work partner DS Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh (Alison O'Donnell) goes missing.

The synopsis teases: "The chilling tale of disappearances and death sparks a labyrinthine investigation for Tosh and Calder that challenges the line between the personal and professional."

Shetland returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 6th November 2024.

