The six-part series will be available to stream in full from Thursday 8th May on ITVX standard, meaning viewers won't need to have a paid-for subscription to watch it.

The synopsis for the series says: "John River: a Detective who lives among the dead and dying victims and killers from the murder cases he’s trying to solve.

"John River: a man whose vulnerabilities and eccentricities are brought to the fore as he grieves the loss of his dearest friend and colleague, DS Jackie Stevenson."

The synopsis continues: "The stages of his grief mark River's growing bonds with those he has excluded from his heart and his mind, and when a murder suspect jumps to his death whilst being pursued by River, the pressure and scrutiny that surrounds him escalates fast.

"As the investigation into Stevie's murder begins to reveal her deepest secrets, River has to question everything he thought he knew about his one true friend. Their relationship might have survived her death but can it survive the truth of who she really was in life?"

Morgan's series following River, The Split, ran for three full seasons and recently returned for two specials, while a spin-off titled The Split-Up is in the works.

Morgan also created the 2024 series Eric for Netflix, which starred Benedict Cumberbatch as a puppeteer whose young son goes missing in New York in the 1980s.

River is available on ITVX Premium now.

