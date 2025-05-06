Whether it returns, or if it will appear on another platform, currently remains to be seen, although it is available to purchase on Apple TV, Amazon Video and Sky Store.

The five-part series was written by Marnie Dickens, who has gone on to write series including Gold Digger and Wilderness, the latter of which starred Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman.

Jodie Comer in Thirteen BBC

Thirteen was BBC Three's first ever online-only drama, following the channel's move to become a solely on-demand service between 2016 and 2022.

The official synopsis for the series says: "After 13 years held captive by her kidnapper, today is the day Ivy Moxam escapes. Her family have stopped waiting by the phone, stopped flyering, one of them has even given up hope altogether. Suddenly here’s Ivy, flesh and blood, returned to them. But piecing back together the version of family life that existed before is no easy task…

"Ivy is the only one who knows her kidnapper, who understands him, who can help DI Carne and DS Merchant snare him. Leads run cold and the kidnapper evades capture, the police begin to suspect Ivy is not telling them the whole truth.

"As she fights to retain her sanity, she begins to hear the whispers that surround her. The doubts beginning to form. The anomalies of her statement. The errors. The outright lies. What happened in that cellar? Where is her kidnapper? Can Ivy really be trusted?"

As well as starring Jodie Comer, the series also featured a cast including Aneurin Barnard (1899), Richard Rankin (Outlander), Valene Kane (Gangs of London) and Natasha Little (Ten Percent).

Comer will next be seen in 28 Years Later, the follow-up to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later also starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes.

Thirteen is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

