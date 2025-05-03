When an enigmatic stranger named Patrick Harbottle (Green) moves in next door, Huw starts to think that the criminal who eluded him for so many years might now be operating right under his nose.

However, the trailer leaves it up to viewers to decide whether he's really on track to revive a cold case, or if perhaps he is losing his mind as he scrambles for closure on the deadly mystery he couldn't solve.

Check out the trailer above for The Game (previously announced as Catch You Later), ahead of the four-part drama's premiere on Monday 12th May 2025 at 9pm on 5.

The miniseries will air at the same time on four consecutive evenings, until the finale on Thursday 15th May, meaning it won't be long until we find out how this eerie thriller unfolds.

Green has previously hailed Patrick as a "beauty" of a role, allowing him a chance to flex an "acting muscle" that viewers won't have seen from him during recent work as more straightforward protagonists.

Sunetra Sarker co-stars as Huw's wife, who can be seen deeply concerned by his fixation on Patrick, fearing that he isn't onto the truth at all, but rather "chasing shadows".

The trailer comes to an icy finish as Huw and Patrick sit opposite each other trading barbs, each regarding the other with suspicion, as the latter asserts that both of them "live for the hunt".

Tune in to find out how this cat-and-mouse game concludes.

The Game premieres on 5 at 9pm on Monday 12th May 2025.

