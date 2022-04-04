The Split season 3 premiere ends with shock death twist

At the end of the season 3 premiere, we learn that James Cutler (Rudi Dharmalingam) – the husband of Defoe sister Rose (Fiona Button) – has been hit by a car whilst riding his bike, and the whole family rushes to the hospital.

BBC One's The Split returned to our screens tonight (4th April) with its highly-anticipated third season and while we couldn't wait to dive head-first back into the divorce drama, we weren't expecting the show to kill off one of its major characters.

Unfortunately, the doctor appears and delivers the terrible news that he has died, with Rose breaking down as Nina (Annabel Scholey), Hannah (Nicola Walker) and her mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay) support her.

Rudi Dharmalingam's James met a tragic fate in season 3 episode 1

Over the course of the show, we watched as Rose had a slight wobble about marrying James before going through with the wedding at the end of season 1, then having a pregnancy scare and dealing with the death of her estranged father in season 2.

Season 3 began with Rose and James discussing their desire to have children, with Rose unsure about adopting after learning that the couple were incapable of conceiving by themselves.

As the two are about to head to an adoption centre, they begin arguing over Rose's reluctance to explore the adoption route and James angrily cycles off.

While Rose leaves her husband a voicemail apologising, telling him that she does want to adopt with him, he never has a chance to hear the message.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Outside of Rose's tragic storyline, season 3 looks at Hannah and Nathan's (Stephen Mangan) divorce, which is reaching the final stages when Hannah learns that her soon-to-be ex-husband is now with somebody else.

Advertisement

The Split continues on BBC One on 4th April at 9pm, with seasons 1 and 2 available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. Take a look at what else is on with our TV guide.