The Split unveils new pics and release date for season 3

Nicola Walker reprises her role as Hannah Defoe, a high-powered divorce lawyer confronted by her very own divorce this season, after her seemingly rock-solid marriage crumbled in season 2.

BBC One has unveiled brand new images for The Split season 3, returning us to the world of London’s high-end divorce circuit one last time on the confirmed release date of 4th April 2022 at 9pm .

The season synopsis teases that, "adding fuel to the fire, the catalyst to the breakdown of Hannah and Nathan’s marriage, Christie (Barry Atsma), will also return to the final series, which sees Hannah and Nathan’s formerly rock-solid marriage unravel as they try to come to an amicable separation agreement."

Hannah (Nicola Walker) in The Split season 3 (BBC Pictures)

"As Hannah and Nathan begin to divide up their 20 years together, Hannah faces what she is about to lose and a shocking revelation dramatically changes the stakes.

"As the battlelines are redrawn, we wonder if their dream of achieving the 'good divorce' is even possible. Will they find a path through the wreckage, or is The Split simply too deep to repair?"

Stephen Mangan reprises his role as Hannah's (soon-to-be-ex) husband Nathan, while there's also a high-profile new addition to the cast: Lara Pulver (Irene Adler in Sherlock) will play Kate, "a leading child psychologist whose arrival adds a whole new layer of complexity to Morgan’s multi-layered examination of divorce and modern marriage".

Nathan (Stephen Mangan) in The Split season 3 (BBC Pictures)

The new set of first look images includes a still of Hannah on the phone and looking shocked, suggesting she's in the middle of a difficult conversation. Is Nathan refusing to play nice in their divorce proceedings?

The Split's third and final season will begin on BBC One on 4th April 2022 at 9pm, and seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Take a look at what else is on with our TV guide.

