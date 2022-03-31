But it's not all doom and gloom, according to show creator and writer Abi Morgan, who has revealed that there is a celebration on the cards.

The third and final season of BBC drama The Split arrives on Monday 4th April , with the trailer teasing plenty of drama in the upcoming episodes as Hannah and Nathan's divorce plays out.

"We're building towards a marriage," she told RadioTimes.com. "Whose marriage could it be? It could be anybody's, so I'm excited about that."

Fiona Button, who plays Rose, confirmed that the series wraps up with the mystery wedding – so at least we're guaranteed some relief from the emotional turmoil.

Hannah (Nicola Walker) and Nathan (Stephen Mangan) - (C) Sister - Photographer: Tereza Cervenova.

Director Dee Koppang O'Leary (Bridgerton, The Crown) has warned fans to "get the tissues ready", adding: "[There is] lots of lovely warmth and joy and hope, but there are quite a lot of sad elements in it.

"I struggled when we were filming. I think most of the people on the cast and crew cried at some point during filming. There are a lot of tears in there and I know that certainly on people's first viewing in the edit, there were a lot of tears."

Season 3 picks up 10 months after the events of the season 2 finale, with the synopsis promising a "shocking revelation that dramatically changes the stakes".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Chatting to RadioTimes.com, Annabel Scholey, who plays Nina, said: "The series is very dynamic right from the opening.

"I think before in season 1 and 2, episode 1 has been much more of a slow burn, whereas we are crashing in with high drama, high emotion [this time]. And the whole series is pretty much like that.

"Each one of the four women have got huge life s**t happening and I think that's exciting because we're seeing different sides to each character.

"Abi [Morgan] is brilliant at giving us a different challenge every series and I think we've all got huge challenges [to deal with]. The characters are taken to the limit in various different ways."

Advertisement

The Split will return to BBC One on Monday 4th April at 9pm, and seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Take a look at what else is on with our TV guide.