The brief 35-second clip sees Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan reprise their roles as Hannah Defoe and Nathan Stern respectively, as their once-perfect marriage crumbles around them and their divorce proceedings turn sour.

The BBC has released a new teaser trailer for The Split ahead of the legal drama's return for its third and final run on BBC iPlayer next month.

"He wasn't supposed to fall for someone else," Hannah says at the start of the trailer before her mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay) asks: "Why can't they ever just stick with meaningless sex?"

We later hear Nathan's lawyer outline: "My client wishes to spend one night a week in the family home," before we see Hannah confront new character Kate, played by Sherlock star Lara Pulver.

"Tread carefully," she tells her, with Kate responding: "Is that a threat?"

Meanwhile, Nathan informs Hannah: "You no longer have a say over what I do" – in one of many bad-tempered exchanges between the pair.

The clip ends with Hannah revealing that Christie Carmichael – her ex-boyfriend who acted as something of a catalyst in their divorce – is in town before we see the pair sharing a passionate kiss. You can watch the teaser in full below.

A synopsis for the new run was revealed earlier this month, and teased that "adding fuel to the fire, the catalyst to the breakdown of Hannah and Nathan’s marriage, Christie (Barry Atsma), will also return to the final series, which sees Hannah and Nathan’s formerly rock-solid marriage unravel as they try to come to an amicable separation agreement".

It continued: "As Hannah and Nathan begin to divide up their 20 years together, Hannah faces what she is about to lose and a shocking revelation dramatically changes the stakes.

"As the battlelines are redrawn, we wonder if their dream of achieving the 'good divorce' is even possible. Will they find a path through the wreckage, or is The Split simply too deep to repair?"

Some first look images released last week included a still of Hannah on the phone looking shocked, suggesting she's in the middle of a rather difficult conversation.

The Split's third and final season will begin on BBC One on 4th April 2022 at 9pm, and seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

