Nicola Walker and Sean Bean to lead BBC relationship drama Marriage

The BBC is bringing in the big guns for its latest drama, Marriage. The upcoming four-part series from two-time Bafta-winning writer and director Stefan Golaszewski, whose work you may know from Mum and Him and Her, features an A-list cast led by Nicola Walker (Unforgotten) and Sean Bean (Game of Thrones).

The synopsis for the show teases: “Marriage sees married couple Ian (Bean) and Emma (Walker) negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage. We see them dealing with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship.”

And with the announcement of the new drama comes word from many of those involved in it, in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

Bean says of the role: “I’m thrilled to be playing opposite the talented Nicola Walker and I’m looking forward to bringing Stefan’s intimate scripts to the screen.” His co-star Nicola Walker added: “This is a unique project. Stefan has created such a beautiful, funny and complicated world and I’m excited to be stepping into Ian and Emma’s marriage with Sean.”

On the production side of things, creator Stefan Golaszewski said: “It’s amazing to get to work with Sean and Nicola. They’re actors of such depth, truth and warmth and I can’t wait to go on this journey with them.” Executive Producer for The Forge, Beth Willis added: “Stefan’s exquisite observation of marriage is funny, warm and searingly honest. His writing is a joy to read. I cannot wait to see Sean and Nicola bring to life this wonderful couple.”

“The extraordinary depth and complexity of Stefan’s characters calls for two of our most talented and loved actors,” said Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama Commissioning. “Enter Nicola and Sean. It’s always a privilege to have you on the BBC.”

As for when Marriage will air, filming is about to begin so we do not expect it to hit our screens any earlier than the summer of 2022.

