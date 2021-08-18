Where is Annika filmed? Location guide for Nicola Walker’s Alibi drama

Alibi detective drama Annika, led by Unforgotten star Nicola Walker, has made its official debut, surprising viewers with its light-hearted feel and frequent fourth-wall breaking.

In the series premiere, we not only meet titular police detective Annika Strandhed (Walker) but also glimpse the beautiful Scottish coastline that’s invariably behind her in each shot.

That’s because Annika heads up a Marine Homicide Unit based in Scotland, where she and her team help investigate and solve waterway and sea-based murders.

In addition to Walker, the cast also includes Jamie Lives (Guilt), Katie Leung (The Nest), and Ukweli Roach (Blindspot). If you want more of an insight into the series, make sure to read our spoiler-free Annika review.

Read on for everything you need to know about where Alibi procedural drama Annika was filmed.

Where is Annika filmed?

The popular Radio 4 programme on which the TV series is based was set is Oslo, but the new Alibi production has relocated the story to the Glasgow area in Scotland.

The titular detective, played by Nicola Walker (who also voiced the radio version of the character), is introduced to the viewer as the new head of a specialist Marine Homicide Unit somewhere in Scotland (it’s left unspecified, at least in episode one).

The Scottish coastline – the series was shot in various locations, including the West Coast seaside village of Largs – is a character in itself in Annika, providing our heroine with a stunning (albeit sometimes rainy) backdrop to her murder investigations.

In episode one, the central theme of the sea (and potential ‘monsters’ lurking both above and below the waterline) is made clear when we’re introduced to our first murder victim: a boat business owner, killed by means of a harpoon to the head, and whom Annika compares to Moby Dick (“Everyone goes mad and no one even knows if the whale dies or not. One thing I do know? This great white whale definitely did.”)

Filming locations in and around Glasgow (a port city in the west of Scotland) included River Clyde, and Bridge Street; and further out in southern Scotland, Loch Lomond.

The official Twitter page for Loch Lomond Shores previously announced the beauty spot’s inclusion in the series, revealing that filming took place “earlier this year”.

We're going to be on TV! 📺 🎬

New crime drama 'Annika', starring the award-winning #NicolaWalker filmed on location around #LochLomond including Loch Lomond Shores earlier this year, starts tomorrow night - Tuesday 17th at 9pm on @alibichannel Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/uzhc9gavJt — Loch Lomond Shores (@lochlomondshore) August 16, 2021

Annika airs Tuesdays at 9pm on Alibi. Check out our Drama hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.