Annika release date: Latest news on the Nicola Walker crime drama

Star of Unforgotten, Nicola Walker, is starring in brand new crime drama Annika, adapted from the acclaimed Radio 4 drama called Annika Stranded.

Walker, who voiced Annika during the audio series, will be reprising her role as DI Annika Strandhed for the televised six-part series.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Alibi series Annika.

When is Annika on TV?

Annika will air on Alibi later this year. We’ll keep update this page when a more concrete release date is announced.

Alibi announced in December that filming on Annika had commenced, with writer Nick Walker writing on Twitter: “Been a long wait, but someone shouted ‘Action’ today and it’s super exciting.”

What is Annika about?

The radio series follows Scandinavian detective Annika Strandhed, a “leading light in the murder squad of the Oslo police”.

In the TV series (penned by Perrier nominated writer Nick Walker), Annika will similarly oversee her unit – while coping with her “brilliant yet complex” teenage daughter Morgan.

And in an unusual twist compared to most crime dramas, Annika will reportedly break the fourth wall most episodes in order to explain her cases to the watching viewers at home.

Who stars in Annika?

UKTV

Nicola Walker (The Split, Unforgotten) will play the titular DI Annika Strandhed, while Silvie Furneaux will play her daughter Morgan.

Also joining the cast are Jamie Lives (Guilt), Katie Leung (The Nest), Ukweli Roach (Blindspot) and Kate Dickie (The Cry).

Is there a trailer for Annika?

There’s no trailer yet for Annika, but we’ll keep this page updated with the latest news.

Annika will air on Alibi later this year.