Meet the cast of Netflix film I Came By

The film centres on two young graffiti artists (MacKay and Percelle Ascott) who stumble into a dangerous situation when they make some startling discoveries about a recently retired judge, played by a Bonneville in an extremely against-type performance.

New Netflix thriller I Came By boasts a cast that includes several prominent British stars – with 1917's George MacKay, Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville and Line of Duty's Kelly Macdonald all playing key roles.

As things begin to take a rather sinister turn, several other characters go on to play hugely important roles. Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including details about who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

George MacKay plays Toby

Netflix

Who is Toby? A young graffiti artist who breaks into the homes of the super-rich in London to leave them a message.

What else has George MacKay been in? MacKay has been acting since he was a child, but his most famous role is probably as William Schofield in the hugely acclaimed World War I film 1917. Other major big screen credits include Sunshine on Leith, Pride, Captain Fantastic, and True History of the Kelly Gang, while this year he also starred in the Netflix film Munich: The Edge of War.

Percelle Ascott plays Jay

Netflix

Who is Jay? Toby's friend and fellow graffiti artist who begins to have second thoughts about their scheme after finding out his girlfriend is pregnant.

What else has Percelle Ascott been in? Acott is best known for his roles on the CBBC series Wizards vs Aliens and the Netflix show The Innocents, while previous film credits include X+Y, The Weekend and The Dare.

Kelly Macdonald plays Lizzie

Netflix

Who is Lizzie? Toby's mother, who is a counsellor by trade and has a rather volatile relationship with her son.

What else has Kelly Macdonald been in? After making her breakthrough with a memorable role in Trainspotting back in 1996, Macdonald has appeared in a huge number of films including Gosford Park, No Country for Old Men, Brave, and Operation Mincemeat. She's also a regular feature on the small screen with highlights including Boardwalk Empire, the Black Mirror episode Hated in the Nation, The Victim, Giri/Haji and the most recent season of Line of Duty.

Hugh Bonneville plays Sir Hector Blake

Netflix

Who is Sir Hector Blake? A recently retired high court judge with a stellar reputation who becomes the latest victim of Toby's scheme – only for it to emerge that he is hiding some sinister secrets.

What else has Hugh Bonneville been in? Best known for his roles as Lord Grantham on Downton Abbey, Ian Fletcher on Twenty Twelve and W1A, and Mr Brown in the Paddington films, Bonneville has also appeared in films such as Notting Hill, Iris, The Monuments Men, and Viceroy's House.

Varada Sethu plays Naz

Who is Naz? Jay's girlfriend, a law student who has recently discovered she's pregnant and thinks highly of Sir Hector Blake.

What else has Varada Sethu been in? Sethu's previous credits include playing DS Mishal Ali in the BBC series Hard Sun and roles in films such as Now You See Me 2 and Jurassic World Dominion.

Franc Ashman plays DS Ella Lloyd

Netflix

Who is Ella? A police officer who searches Hector's house after Toby reveals that not everything is as it seems.

What else has Franc Ashman been in? Ashman has had recurring roles in TV shows including I May Destroy You, Time and Peep Show, while film credits include A Street Cat Named Bob and The Ones Below.

Yazdan Qafouri plays Omid

Who is Omid? A young Iranian man who’s been disowned by his parents for being gay and is still waiting for his asylum application to be processed – which leads him to turn to Hector for advice.

What else has Yazdan Qafouri been in? This is Qafouri's first major credit – although he will have a voice role in the upcoming animated film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

I Came By is streaming on Netflix from Wednesday 31st August 2022. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

