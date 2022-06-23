Directed and co-written by acclaimed filmmaker Babak Anvari (Under the Shadow, Wounds) the film features a stellar cast that includes key roles for George MacKay, Hugh Bonneville and Kelly Macdonald – each of whom can be seen in the new stills.

Netflix has released some first look images for its upcoming thriller I Came By – the first film in the streamer's UK Features slate.

It will be released in cinemas and on Netflix later this summer – read on for everything you need to know including more details about the film's cast and plot.

I Came By release date

As it does for a number of its higher-profile film releases, Netflix is giving I Came By a short theatrical run before adding it to the streaming library.

The film will debut in select UK cinemas on Friday 19th August 2022 before its Netflix launch just under two weeks later on Wednesday 31st August 2022.

I Came By cast

Line of Duty's Kelly Macdonald in I Came By Netflix

The star-studded cast features a number of familiar faces from British film and television, with 1917's George Mackay leading the cast alongside The Innocents star Percelle Ascott – playing a pair of young graffiti artists.

In addition, there are key roles for Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville and Line of Duty's Kelly Macdonald, while Hard Sun's Varada Sethu is also featured in the ensemble.

I Came By plot

Hugh Bonneville in I Came By Netflix

Set in modern-day London, the film is a crime thriller that Netflix says channels "classic Hitchcockian suspense" while telling a story dealing with contemporary themes such as Establishment privilege and corruption.

An official synopsis reads: "A pair of rebellious, young graffiti writers, Toby (Mackay) and Jay (Ascott) regularly target the homes of the UK’s wealthy elite and ruling class. When Toby breaks into the home of renowned former High Court Judge Sir Hector Blake (Bonneville) he discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him."

Is there a trailer for I Came By?

No trailer has been released for the film yet – but Netflix has unveiled a series of first-look images, including the shadowy shot below and glimpses of Mackay, Bonneville, and Macdonald in character. As soon as a trailer becomes available, we'll post it right here.

I Came By is to be released later this year Netflix

I Came By will be released in select cinemas on Friday 19th August 2022 and on Netflix on Wednesday 31st August 2022. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

