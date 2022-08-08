The show comes from Mum and Him & Her writer Stefan Golaszewski, and follows Ian and Emma as they go about their daily lives, exploring their long-term relationship in intimate detail.

For its latest drama, the BBC has paired up two of Britain's most beloved actors as Sean Bean and Nicola Walker play married couple Ian and Emma in four-part series Marriage .

While the focus may be very much on the central pair and their dynamic, the series also stars New Tricks' James Bolam, along with Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Chantelle Alle.

Read on for everything you need to know about Marriage.

When does Marriage air on BBC One?

Sean Bean and Nicola Walker in Marriage. BBC / The Forge

Marriage starts at 9pm on Sunday 14th August 2022 on BBC One, with all four episodes then becoming available on BBC iPlayer.

Each episode is an hour long, making for a four-hour run-time for the series in total.

What is Marriage about?

Sean Bean and Nicola Walker in Marriage. BBC / The Forge / Rory Mulvey

The official synopsis for Marriage says: "Marriage follows married couple Ian (Sean Bean) and Emma (Nicola Walker) as they negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage.

"We see them dealing with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages, as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship. Sometimes funny, sometimes moving, always revealing."

It's a particularly naturalistic series, so the story charts the minutiae of Ian and Emma's everyday lives, rather than a big inciting incident or event.

Marriage cast: Sean Bean and Nicola Walker star

Sean Bean and Nicola Walker in Marriage. BBC / The Forge / Rory Mulvey

The series stars Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) and Nicola Walker (Unforgotten) as married couple Ian and Emma, while James Bolam plays Emma's dad Gerry. Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Inbetweeners) plays Emma's boss Jamie, Chantelle Alle (Vera) plays Ian and Emma's daughter and Jack Holden (Ten Percent) rounds out the main cast as Adam, Jessica's boyfriend.

Here's a full list of the main cast for Marriage on BBC One:

Sean Bean as Ian

Nicola Walker as Emma

James Bolam as Gerry

Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Jamie

Chantelle Alle as Jessica

Jack Holden as Adam

Marriage trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Marriage, which features bickering, tears and dishwasher-based romance, right here now:

Marriage will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 14th August at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

