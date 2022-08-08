Nicola Walker and Sean Bean are this week's Radio Times cover stars

Walker and Bean play a long-married couple in this BBC series, which comes from the makers of hit shows Mum and Him & Her. In this week’s issue, she lifts the lid on the way she works and the techniques she uses to inhibit characters so naturally that we forget she’s even there – whether that be Cassie Stuart in Unforgotten , Ruth Evershed in Spooks or in her latest role in Marriage.

Nicola Walker talks romance, relationships and Marriage – her intimate new drama with Sean Bean – in this week’s Radio Times magazine.

In an in-depth interview with Mark Lawson, Walker reveals why, in real life, she’s not a great fan of matrimony and her ‘guilt’ at Cassie's death in ITV’s Unforgotten.

Laura Carmichael discusses how being cast in Downton Abbey changed her life, being drawn to projects that “feel different”, and women presenting as “perfect”. She says: “When you do something for a long time, things become comfortable – you want to push yourself. I’m also conscious that if people have enjoyed watching you in something, that’s a complete privilege... But at the moment I’m drawn to things that feel different.”

Bob Odenkirk talks about how close he came to dying on the set of Better Call Saul, the impact it has had on his life, why he hasn’t fully accepted the show has come to an end, and his joy at being reunited with the Breaking Bad cast: “I went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’ ” he recalls with a rueful laugh. Odenkirk now knows that castmates Rhea Seehorn [who plays Kim Wexler] and Patrick Fabian [Howard Hamlin] grabbed his head and hand and “started yelling at me to stay on Earth”... ”I wasn’t breathing. I mean, if nobody had been there, if they didn’t do that CPR, I’d have been dead in a few minutes.”

