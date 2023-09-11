He adds that Annika can choose her own time to say it back to him, to which she says she will do so after she's solved her current case.

When Annika then invites him in, Jake asks what she would think about him "coming in more permanently", asking to move in with her.

Annika reacts awkwardly, but says she will think about it - could this be the moment at which the pair take the next step in their relationship? You can watch the full clip right here now.

This season has seen Annika's personal life take centre stage, with Michael learning he's the father of her daughter Morgan, her relationship with Jake going from strength to strength and her own father re-appearing in her life.

Ahead of the current season debuting, Annika star Nicola Walker said that a lot of the detective's family secrets "are going to come out" in this run of episodes.

She said: "It's a very fulfilling drama series because it's not interested in cliff-hangers. It likes to reveal.

"The whole premise is that Annika likes to reveal - maybe too much! She overshares sometimes. She uses you, the viewer, to work out, moment by moment, both the case and her life.

"So, there are secrets, but they're not secret for long. It turns out she's absolutely dreadful at keeping secrets - which is why I think I love her!"

Annika season 2 will conclude on Alibi on Wednesday 13th September 2023 at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

