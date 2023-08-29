"Her daughter developed trust issues, her anxiety levels were spiking she was struggling to form attachments," he says. "Meanwhile, the mother – let's call her mother A – had grown so used to lying to her daughter that deceit seemed to characterise..."

At this point, he notices Annika at the back of the hall and stumbles over his words as they lock eyes, while Annika mumbles "OK, OK" to herself.

Eventually, he is able to continue after Annika is called back out of the room by DS Michael McAndrews (Jamie Sives) but it's safe to say he seems rather embarrassed by the ordeal.

The clip also sees Annika and her team working on a case, with new recruit DC Harper Weston (Varada Sethu) seen to be playing a key role in the investigation. You can watch the clip below:

A synopsis for the new episode reads: "The detective reflects on 1984 when the team are flown to the Hebridean islands to investigate the death of a man found in a block of ice."

McGann previously starred in three episodes of Annika season 1, but this is the first time he has appeared in the second run – will the pair get over that awkward encounter?

Annika season 2 will continue on Alibi on Wednesday 30th August 2023 at 9pm.

